Serena Williams' '50s-Style, Celebrity-Studded Baby Shower Looked Lit

Everyone’s making a big deal about Serena Williams’ soon-to-be-born baby and for good reason. So we’re sure she’s thinking, why not celebrate her bundle of joy in fashion?

That’s exactly what she did at Nick’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (August 5). The tennis star was joined by celebrity pals Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria and LaLa Anthony, among others, as she put on a 1950s style retro-themed baby shower.

The A-list crowd, which also included Serena’s sister Venus, were captured wearing polka dot-style outfits and other time period attire.

Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are slated to be married and welcome their first child in the fall. Lord knows we can’t wait for either occasion.

Check out photos from Serena Williams’ baby shower below.