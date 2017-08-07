J. Cole Blasted the Ravens for Not Signing Colin Kaepernick

And J. Cole only managed to increase that scrutiny. While on the Baltimore stop of his tour, the "False Prophets" rapper ripped the Ravens organization for not signing Kaepernick. “Matter of fact, don’t y’all think that someone that got money, power and fame should be standing up for them type of s****?” Cole said to the B'more crowd on stage over the weekend. “Baltimore, the s*** that’s happening here, don’t you think that somebody should risk their whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this s***? Even if it cost them their money, their job, their life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick? Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that s*** for real.”

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Talk to 'em, Cole World! Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, were actually at Cole's show, as evidenced by this picture of the three that she posted on her Instagram account. Peep Cole repping for Kaepernick's youth camp by rocking a "I Know My Rights" T-shirt.

It's pretty dope when one woke star recognizes another, and the fact that Nessa said they had "inspirational conversations to last many lifetimes" makes the public co-sign that much more poignant. We salute J. Cole for recognizing Kaepernick's efforts and calling out the Ravens for not signing the quarterback. As more time passes by with Kaepernick remaining jobless, it does feel like he's being blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem last season as a protest against racism and police brutality. Do you think pressure from fans and this criticism from J. Cole will help Kaepernick to get signed by an NFL franchise soon? The Miami Dolphins could have been a possible destination for Kaep, but they inexplicably signed Jay Cutler out of retirement yesterday. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff