This Wrestler and His Ex-Wife Were Arrested After Getting Caught on Video Having Sex at a State Fair

Each year people in droves attend the Wisconsin State Fair, where families get to see horses, dogs and enjoy a slew of other activities.
But attendees got an entirely different show this year — one that absolutely horrified them.
That's because Robert Beasley and his ex-wife, Desiree Anderson, were arrested Saturday after getting caught having public sex on the bleachers at the State Fair Park in Milwaukee.
Beasley, 28, is a part-time pro wrestler who grapples under the nickname "Bobby Valentino" and is frequently called the "gay bar superstar" in the undisclosed company he works for, according to the Daily Mail. The couple was charged with public fornication and reportedly posted their bonds of $400 each after being booked in county jail.
Their lewd act was recorded by one appalled attendee at the State Fair, with the person getting the footage telling the couple to "say hi to mom," as reported by the Daily Mail. Not that being recorded stopped them, as Beasley reportedly continued thrusting away as people watched.
News of their egregious act in a family setting set Twitter on fire over the weekend and well into this week.
"We're here for a horse show or a dog show, not to make babies," Wisconsin State Fair visitor Morgan Hakenson told local Fox6Now.
Another visitor, Dawn Major, told the same news outlet, "I wouldn't think you'd see something like that here. This is for families, not that! There's a place for that. Go home."
Ring the bell on this wrestler and his ex-wife and get them out of here. They totally crossed the line.
(Photos: Milwaukee County Jail)
