A Miami Woman Says Former NBA Star Amar'e Stoudemire Cheated on His Wife and Fathered Her Baby Girl

Amar'e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis Welch , have been married since 2012 and have four children together.

But a woman from the Miami area is alleging that the former NBA All-Star cheated on his wife and fathered her baby daughter, Zoe Renee , last year while wrapping up his 14-year career in the league with the Miami Heat .

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Quynn Lovett, 36, is requesting a Florida judge to officially confirm Stoudemire, 34, as the father of little Zoe. Lovett is also seeking permanent child support and full custody, alleging that the former NBA power forward hasn't visited the child nor paid for maternity expenses, which she claims to be roughly $11,000.

Stoudemire isn't exactly denying the explosive allegations, having reportedly admitted to knowing about Zoe and that he could be the child's father, according to the Daily Mail.

The website also reports that Stat is claiming to have been issuing Lovett with a monthly stipend for Zoe, seemingly spelling all the more reason that the former NBA star believes that he is indeed the baby girl's father.

He also alleges that he was "informed of his paternity several months after the child was born" and has paid Lovett "various amounts," including child support payments since last November and $22,500 in legal bills.

Stoudemire played last season with the Heat to end his NBA career before signing a two-year deal with Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League last August.

