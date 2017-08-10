Charles Barkley Calls Kyrie Irving 'Stupid' for Requesting a Trade From the Cavs

The news of Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers two weeks ago threw the internet into a wild frenzy.

And Charles Barkley is one of many people who just can't seem to figure Irving's thought process out. In fact, the NBA Hall of Famer called Irving's requested move "so stupid."

"You want to be on a good team. You want to play with other great players. This notion where you want to be the man, I just think is so stupid," Barkley said during an interview on NBA TV earlier this week. "If I got a chance to play with another great player, I want to do that. The objective is to win."

Chuck added: "When he was on a bad team, and he was the man, I guarantee you that wasn't a lot of fun for him. And now you want to leave the best player in the world. And listen, I hear all of this stuff about how LeBron casts a big shadow. He should cast a big shadow."

For as many people who roasted LeBron over his teammate, Kyrie, wanting to leave the Cavs, there are those who are dragging Irving for wanting to leave The Land after the team's third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, too.

"If you get a chance to play with great players," Barkley added, "that's half the battle."

Sir Charles's sentiments come after Washington Wizards' All-Star point guard John Wall said just last week that Irving requesting a trade from the Cavs sounded "crazy" to him.

Watch Barkley make his full comments about Irving below.