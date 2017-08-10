O.J. Simpson's Infamous Highway Chase Bronco Could Fetch $500K On 'Pawn Stars'

One could argue that the footage of O.J. Simpson leading police on a slow-speed highway chase in June 1994 is as ingrained in the minds of Americans as his not-guilty verdict in the October 1995 "Trial of the Century."

And now that infamous piece of history is seemingly up for grabs, as Simpson's former agent, Mike Gilbert, will appear on Pawn Stars on Monday night with the hopes of selling O.J.'s notorious white Ford Bronco from that chase.

How much will Gilbert be asking for the Bronco? At least $500,000.

Wow. Take a look at a clip from the show.