Porn Star Mia Khalifa Says NBA 2K Boss Can 'Touch My T*****s' If He Ups John Wall's Rating

A player’s NBA 2K rating means a lot because it goes toward how good his team ultimately is and oftentimes gauges whether players of the video game series will actually choose a team to play with.

John Wall apparently knows this. Originally, the Washington Wizards point guard got into a Twitter spar with the boss behind 2K over his rating on the game’s ‘18 edition. He believed that his 90 overall rating should be higher.

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa, who is a huge fan of Wall and his team, also agrees that JW’s rating should be better and offered a unique deal to Ronnie2K, the man behind the ratings, in order to bump it up to 93.

First, she offered to play HORSE poker against him, and when that failed responded with a follow-up offer.

“I'll let you touch my t*****s,” she tweeted.

Upholding his game’s credibility, Ronnie claimed the ratings were “more sacred.” Khalifa disagrees and said, “A lot of 14 year olds in Brazil would disagree. Take the t*****s and change the rating.”

Apparently that didn’t work either. Looks like John Wall’s going to have to prove it on the court.

Read the hilarious exchange below.