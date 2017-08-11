Details Behind the Big Protest Slated to Take Place Outside of the NFL Headquarters

A protest is slated to take place outside of the NFL headquarters in New York City in support of Colin Kaepernick , who has yet to be signed by an NFL team.

The “United We Stand Rally for Colin Kaepernick” will take place on Wednesday, August 23 at the league’s headquarters on Park Avenue.

Originally, Spike Lee was reportedly supposed to march with protesters, however he later clarified on Twitter that he did not set up the event, but still supports it and the former 49ers quarterback.

In 2016, Kaepernick was voted one of the best teammates by other 49ers players and received the Len Eshmont Award given to the San Francisco player who best demonstrates inspirational and courageous play.

Check out a flyer for the event below.