The Ridiculous Details Behind Kings' Zach Randolph's Arrest for Felony Drug Possession With Intent to Sell

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Zach Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings last month, extending what has been a solid NBA career for the 36-year-old.
And that's part of what makes the veteran power forward's arrest on felony drug charges that much more of a head-scratcher to understand.
TMZ Sports reported that Randolph was arrested Wednesday night in Los Angeles for the felony possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. The "intent to sell" part of it was slapped onto his possession charge because of the roughly two pounds of weed he had in a "large backpack," according to TMZ.
Although Z-Bo wasn't in the mood to talk, he did flash a smile to TMZ cameras after being released from jail on $20,000 bail last night.
Randolph's arrest reportedly sparked quite the scene in the Nickerson Gardens area in L.A. last night. According to TMZ, LAPD officers arrived to a large crowd clogging up the road, smoking and blasting loud music. Police sources told the website that they saw three people grabbing their waistbands and running, paving the way for three people to be detained, including Randolph.
Six police cars were vandalized as part of the wild night, in which cops seized two guns, drugs and cash while impounding two vehicles. Other than the weed, it remains to be seen if anything else belonged to Randolph.
For whatever it's worth, though, he sure didn't look worried leaving jail.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
COMMENTS