The Ridiculous Details Behind Kings' Zach Randolph's Arrest for Felony Drug Possession With Intent to Sell

Zach Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Sacramento Kings last month, extending what has been a solid NBA career for the 36-year-old.

And that's part of what makes the veteran power forward's arrest on felony drug charges that much more of a head-scratcher to understand.

TMZ Sports reported that Randolph was arrested Wednesday night in Los Angeles for the felony possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. The "intent to sell" part of it was slapped onto his possession charge because of the roughly two pounds of weed he had in a "large backpack," according to TMZ.

Although Z-Bo wasn't in the mood to talk, he did flash a smile to TMZ cameras after being released from jail on $20,000 bail last night.