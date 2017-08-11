Did Kyrie Irving Really Go Days Without Speaking to His Teammates During the Playoffs?

Apparently, Kyrie Irving 's relationship with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates was strained well before the news broke last month that the All-Star point guard is requesting a trade from the squad.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin recently reported on The BBall Breakdown Podcast that Cavs' veteran forward James Jones said that he witnessed Irving "go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice" between the first and second rounds of the NBA playoffs.

Remember, the Cavs swept their first-round series with the Indiana Pacers and had eight days before tipping off against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, so that's a long time without speaking to a teammate.

This report follows a separate ESPN report last month which said that Irving requested a trade to be "more of a focal point," essentially desiring to be more than LeBron James's incredibly-talented sidekick.

Footage of Steph Curry savagely mocking LeBron's workout video with Kyrie cheering him on might also indicate that Irving has mentally checked out from the Cavs and wants out from The Land.

Do you think the Cavs trading Kyrie before the season starts is a certainty at this point?

