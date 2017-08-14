Here's Why Chad Ochocinco Offered to Hug and Kiss White Supremacists at Their Next Rally

Love overpowers the hate. At least that must be along the lines of Chad Ochocinco's thought process.

Reacting to the terrorism is Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, the former superstar NFL wide receiver offered to pop up at the next white supremacist rally, so he could "hug" and "kiss" them.

Wait ... what?

"You know what the white supremacists need?" Ochocinco told a TMZ cameraman. "They need some f****** love from me. Matter of fact, the next rally, let me know and I'll show up. I'll walk through there hugging and kissing everybody."

He added: "You know how you fight aggressiveness? With love. Love."

He vows that showing up to a white supremacist rally would be an unforgettable sight.

"Could you imagine me?" Ochocinco added. "The only f****** Black guy at the Klan rally with a shirt that says, 'I love you?' And I would do it."

Watch him make his full comments below.