Conor McGregor Says He's Not Racist Then Calls Mayweather a 'Rat' and 'Weasel'

But the UFC superstar is attempting to clap back, blasting Mayweather and his team for what he describes as trying to "manipulate" that he's racist leading up to their mega bout on August 26 in Las Vegas.

"He knows there's no racism, his father knows, [CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard] Ellerbee knows, ask these people. He said I labeled him a monkey, I never once in my life labeled him or any African-American a monkey," McGregor said, as reported by ESPN.

Well, actually, McGregor did refer to African-Americans as "monkeys" last month while speaking with Jimmy Kimmel Live personality Guillermo. When asked if he could beat Rocky in Rocky III, McGregor asked, "That was the one [with] the dancing monkeys in the gym?"

That being said, McGregor did try to clarify the animal that he would label Mayweather as and blasted the boxing legend for his history of domestic violence.

"If I was to label him as any animal, it would be the rat or the weasel, because that's a rat or a weasel move, trying to manipulate someone's words, and trying to create something that's not even there, and on such a sensitive subject," McGregor continued telling ESPN. "He's a man that beats his wife in front of his kid, he's the dirt of the dirt."

Wow. Things are definitely heating up between the fighters.

Just last week, during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Mayweather said he "didn't like when [McGregor] called us monkeys" and vowed to box the UFC sensation for all Black people.

Do you think McGregor is a racist? Who will win the Mayweather-McGregor super fight next weekend in Sin City?

