These Five Drugs Were Found in Tiger Woods's System During His DUI Arrest

At the time of his DUI arrest in May, Tiger Woods insisted that he was under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug and not alcohol.

Well, about a week after the golf legend pleaded not guilty to that DUI last week, the results from Woods's toxicology report have been released and it reveals that the 41-year-old had five different drugs in his system at the time of his arrest three months ago.

According to ESPN, Woods had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (the active ingredient in marijuana), in his body following his DUI arrest in Florida.



It currently remains unclear whether the golfer had prescriptions for those drugs.

"As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications," Woods said Monday in a statement via a spokesperson, as reported by ESPN. "Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress. I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.