Ezekiel Elliott's Ex-Girlfriend Allegedly Told Him 'You're a Black Male Athlete, I'm a White Girl, They're Not Going to Believe You'

The NFL slapped Ezekiel Elliott with a six-game suspension last week for violating the league's personal conduct policy over alleged domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend stemming from a July 2016 incident.

Well, the 22-year-old Dallas Cowboys running back is expected to file his appeal today with his legal team ready to show how his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, made threats to "ruin his career" and used a racial bias to do so, as reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

On Monday, Elliott's father, Stacy Elliott, tweeted that his son's "legal team is ready to fight" and included part of the Star-Telegram's report, including the running back alleging that Thompson told him on July 22, 2016, "You are a black male athlete. I'm a white girl. They are not going to believe you."

A day before that, Elliott alleges that he didn't want Thompson at his house and that she resorted to telling him, "OK, this is what you want? OK, then, I'm going to ruin your life."