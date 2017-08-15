Serena Williams Opened Up About Why Her Pregnancy Is Potentially Life-Threatening

Serena Williams's baby bump is on full display, as the tennis legend and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian , are expecting to welcome their first child next month.

But in an exclusive interview with Vogue, the 35-year-old Williams reveals why her pregnancy can be potentially life-threatening.

In 2011, Williams was hospitalized with bilateral pulmonary embolisms after a foot surgery and being pregnant increases the risk of blood clots. The tennis GOAT has had to inject herself with blood thinners daily to battle the issue and admits that she's "nervous about childbirth."



“I’m not a spring chicken," Williams told Vogue. "The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it. But the biggest thing is that I don’t really think I’m a baby person. Not yet. That’s something I have to work on. I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, Am I going to be good enough?”

But she has high expectations about Ohanian as a dad, adding, “I know he’ll be great.”



Ohanian responded: “It’s funny that you say that because that’s exactly how I feel about you.”

Aww.

Not only will Serena have to be cautious during her delivery, but she will attempt to return to tennis in January to defend her 2017 Australian Open title, which she incredibly won while she was pregnant earlier this year.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” Williams said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense.”

Why is Serena putting that kind of pressure on herself? Well, because, at 35, and turning 36 next month, Williams knows the window of opportunity for her brilliant career is closing quickly.

“In this game you can go dark fast. If I lose, and I lose again, it’s like, she’s done. Especially since I’m not 20 years old," she continued. "I’ll tell you this much: I won’t win less. Either I win, or I don’t play.”

