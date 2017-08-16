NYC High School Football Player Charged With Killing Mom's Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

A New York City high school football player has been charged with murdering his mother's ex-boyfriend. The question is, was Luis Moux simply defending his mom, or did he take things too far?

According to the New York Post, the 18-year-old, who reportedly attends Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, choked Stanley Washington to death in an apparent attempt to save his mother.

The New York City tabloid reports that Moux heard some sort of commotion Monday at 4:30 a.m. in the Bronx apartment that the teenager and his mother shares. When he left his room, he reportedly discovered his mother, Lorena Sesma, 37, being choked by her ex-boyfriend, Washington, 43.

Moux sprang to action, choking Washington, attempting to pull him off his mom. Washington eventually lost consciousness and died. It currently remains unclear if Moux choked Washington only to pull him off his mother or if he continued to do so once he was able to separate the two.

Regardless, Moux was released on $50,000 bail following a court appearance yesterday and walked out of the Bronx Central Booking accompanied by his mother.

The Post reports that Washington had an extensive rap sheet, which included 26 prior arrests, something that could come into play to possibly prove Moux's innocence in the matter.

