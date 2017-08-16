LeBron James and Octavia Spencer Are Teaming Up for TV Series About Entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker

LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, just got a big off-court assist from Octavia Spencer .

King James and Spencer couldn't be more excited to collaborate on this project together, as evidenced by this IG exchange between the two.

Sources told Variety that Netflix is interested in featuring the series and that Kasi Lemmons will direct the pilot and also executive produce it.

The three-time NBA champion's production company will executive produce a TV series about entrepreneur and social activist Madam C.J. Walker , with Spencer slated to star in it.

Bron better hook up the Hidden Figures actor with some courtside tickets to his Cleveland Cavaliers games for this.

Walker is recognized as America's first Black female millionaire, having overcome becoming orphaned at only seven years old, married at 14 and widowed at 20.

James called Walker's story an "important" one to tell.

“I am really proud of this project and that SpringHill will be partnering with Octavia to tell this important story,” James said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “Every American should all know the story of Madam C.J. Walker. She was an innovator, entrepreneur, social activist, and total game changer whose story has been left out of the history books. I hope this project lives up to her legacy with a story that will educate and inspire.”

We're sure it will and we can't wait to see it. Salute to LeBron and Octavia for teaming up on this.

