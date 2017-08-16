Floyd Mayweather Jr. Vows To Abstain From Sex Before The McGregor Fight

Boxers have long abstained from having sex before their fights, believing that intercourse weakens their legs leading up to bouts.

Well, even at 40 years old, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has seemingly every advantage over Conor McGregor for their August 26 mega bout in Las Vegas, considering the boxing legend has a 49-0 record in professional sweet science bouts and his UFC superstar opponent has never had a professional boxing match. So if there's one time that Mayweather is going to skip boxing's oldest superstition, it should be this occasion, right? Wrong. When recently stopped by TMZ Sports and asked whether he is abstaining from having sex leading up to his super fight with McGregor, Mayweather didn't hesitate in saying, "Absolutely!" Take a look.

But just because Mayweather plans to follow boxing's age-old practice doesn't mean that his younger opponent will follow suit. Back in 2015 during an appearance on CONAN, McGregor, 29, said abstaining from sex before MMA matches is "most certainly a superstition that I do not abide by," adding, "I definitely have as much sex as possible." Well, one thing the superstar fighters can agree on is they'll each be backing up the Brink's truck in earnings from this one-of-a-kind bout. McGregor can potentially make $127 million from total earnings from the fight, while Mayweather himself estimated on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday that he'll rake in "$350 million" from the super bout.

That same interview had Mayweather vowing that the August 26 fight won't go the distance, promising to end it before 12 rounds of action. How do you think this fight will go? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff