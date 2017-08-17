Former NFL Player Jermichael Finley's Bi-racial Wife Blasted Him For Calling National Anthem Protesters Phony

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Former NFL player Jermichael Finley caught plenty of backlash for calling the national anthem silent protests from Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett "marketing," "not really in their heart" and "selfish."
But the strongest clapback that the former tight end received for his inexplicable criticism was from none other than his wife, Courtney Finley, who took to her Twitter account yesterday to air her hubby out.
Courtney first re-posted a tweet from three years ago, showing her son not wanting to take a picture.
She used that to remind her husband that "you are black."
"This serves as a reminder @jermichaelf88 in case you have forgotten; you are black," she wrote as part of a lengthy tweet yesterday.
Next, she stood up for Lynch and Bennett.
"The athletes (foremost people) you are telling to sit down (or stand) and shut up are the very men that are protesting for your safety and equality in a country that has nearly revoked that right based on your skin color," she continued. "As a biracial mother of four black boys, that have been left to be raised by a single mother, I have deep and desperate gratitude for those that use their platform to fight for our community’s justice, safety, & equality. Your social media comments are absurd and offensive not only to me but to a nation that is crippled with hate. Don’t attempt to silence men that are brave enough to be a voice to those that have had their cries muffled."
And there was a lot more where that came from. Click the link below to read her full statement.
Talk to him! And there was a lot more where that came from.
It seems like her pointed criticism of her husband hit home, because he had a swift change of heart by last night, vowing to "educate myself."
Do you think he will release another statement and have different thoughts about Lynch's and Bennett's protests?
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: John Grieshop/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS