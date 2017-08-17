Former NFL Player Jermichael Finley's Bi-racial Wife Blasted Him For Calling National Anthem Protesters Phony

Former NFL player Jermichael Finley caught plenty of backlash for calling the national anthem silent protests from Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett "marketing," "not really in their heart" and "selfish."

Courtney first re-posted a tweet from three years ago, showing her son not wanting to take a picture.

But the strongest clapback that the former tight end received for his inexplicable criticism was from none other than his wife, Courtney Finley , who took to her Twitter account yesterday to air her hubby out.

My children act as if they are being physically pained to take a picture. I mean that face looks like Im stabbing him pic.twitter.com/DHh29d12MM

She used that to remind her husband that "you are black."

"This serves as a reminder @jermichaelf88 in case you have forgotten; you are black," she wrote as part of a lengthy tweet yesterday.

Next, she stood up for Lynch and Bennett.

"The athletes (foremost people) you are telling to sit down (or stand) and shut up are the very men that are protesting for your safety and equality in a country that has nearly revoked that right based on your skin color," she continued. "As a biracial mother of four black boys, that have been left to be raised by a single mother, I have deep and desperate gratitude for those that use their platform to fight for our community’s justice, safety, & equality. Your social media comments are absurd and offensive not only to me but to a nation that is crippled with hate. Don’t attempt to silence men that are brave enough to be a voice to those that have had their cries muffled."

