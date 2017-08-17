LeBron's Wife Savannah And Daughter Zhuri Are Too Cute In Their Snapchat Cat Filters

Yes, LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers came up well short in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors two months ago.

But be clear — King James is one lucky man and the lovely ladies in his life are a constant reminder of that.

LeBron's wife, Savannah, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Zhuri, let the King know that they're his #WCW for life with these sweet Snapchat cat filter faces.

Be prepared for this overload of cuteness.