LeBron's Wife Savannah And Daughter Zhuri Are Too Cute In Their Snapchat Cat Filters

LeBron's Wife Savannah And Daughter Zhuri Are Too Cute In Their Snapchat Cat Filters

The King is a lucky man.

Published 6 hours ago

Yes, LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers came up well short in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors two months ago.

But be clear — King James is one lucky man and the lovely ladies in his life are a constant reminder of that.

LeBron's wife, Savannah, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Zhuri, let the King know that they're his #WCW for life with these sweet Snapchat cat filter faces.

Be prepared for this overload of cuteness.

#LebronJames #WCW's

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Is that not the cutest thing you have seen all week?

We love Savannah's kissy face and baby girl looking as happy as could be. The #JamesGang is one blessed family. And Bron and Vannah are definitely #CoupleGoals.

Keep smiling and loving life, ya'll.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! 2017

TUES, AUG 22, 8P/7C

HOSTED BY TARAJI P. HENSON

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC