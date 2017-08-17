This Report Claims That LeBron Is '100 Percent' Leaving Cleveland Next Summer

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
Rumors about LeBron James possibly leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for Los Angeles have been floating around for some time now.
Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting a trade from Cleveland after allegedly being tired of being King James's sidekick doesn't exactly help dispel those rumors, even if the two All-Stars reportedly had a "very cool" conversation in person recently.
But yesterday veteran NBA reporter Chris Sheridan tweeted what might be the most definitive statement about LeBron being unhappy about the Cavs, citing a source a source that told him that James's days in The Land are numbered and that he is "100 percent leaving" after the 2017-18 season.
And sensing that James's reps could attempt to put out this fire by dismissing Sheridan's source, the reporter added today:
Wow.
Sheridan's first tweet did evoke James's relationship with Cavs' owners being "beyond repair." Let's not forget Cavs owner Dan Gilbert's infamous letter attacking James after he decided to leave Cleveland for the Miami Heat back in 2010. That and James seemingly took a shot at Gilbert in June by thanking then-Cavs general manager, David Griffin, who parted ways with the organization after the Finals.
Do you believe this report that James is "100 percent leaving" Cleveland next summer? If so, where do you think he is headed to play next?
(Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
