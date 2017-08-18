Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins Says, 'Take All Them MFers Down,' About Confederate Statues

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade might have headlined a list of NBA superstars slamming President Trump for his handling of the terror brought on by white supremacists in Charlottesville and his inexplicable speech thereafter when he blamed "both sides." But they're not the only NBA stars speaking up.

Just yesterday, 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant let it be known that "we don't f*** with him" referring to 45 and added "that's how it's supposed to be" when asked about his fellow ballers blasting Trump.

And today, TMZ Sports posted a video in which DeMarcus Cousins joins in on the Trump bashing. When asked about the public's removal of Confederate statues taking place, the New Orleans Pelicans' All-Star center and Alabama native responded, "Hell, yeah ... take all them motherf****** down." Trump has condemned the public's removal of Confederate statues, but Boogie isn't having it.

When asked about King James and KD blasting Trump, Cousins added, "I don't really want to say too much, but I don't really respect who's in office."

Take a look at Cousins make his comments below.