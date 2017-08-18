Kevin Durant Says He Won't Go To Trump's White House And Doesn't Expect Other Warriors To Visit

The 2017 Finals MVP also used the day to dash any thought that he would visit Trump's White House to celebrate his Golden State Warriors' championship and has good reason to believe that his teammates don't want any part of that trip, either.

"Nah, I won't do that," Durant said about visiting Trump's White House, as reported by ESPN. "I don't respect who's in office right now. I don't agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that. That's just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they'll all agree with me."

KD's teammate, two-time MVP Steph Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have both publicly denounced President Trump before, so Durant's hunch that the team would boycott the visit is probably spot-on.

Durant also explained why he needed time before publicly slamming Trump, the way that King James, D. Wade and Curry have done before him.

"I just wanted to sit back and analyze everything and gather my thoughts," Durant said. "I wanted to say something immediately, but I definitely want to be the voice of where I come from and people who have come from my neighborhood and deal with oppression."

He added that it's bigger than just him, explaining: "I'm representing a lot of people. As far as what's going on in our country, for one, as an athlete, you have to commend Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, CP3 [Chris Paul] [and] Dwyane Wade for starting that conversation last year. Russell Westbrook also said something in his [MVP acceptance] speech. A lot [of] guys with platforms have drove the conversation in a good direction. And what's going on in Charlottesville, that was unfathomable."

Salute to KD for breaking his silence on Trump and going in on what he feels must be said.

