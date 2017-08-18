LeBron Absolutely Loved Serena Williams's Powder Toss Tribute To Him

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
Greatness recognizes greatness. And LeBron James absolutely loves the salute that Serena Williams just gave him.
Williams took to her Snapchat account in the gym today and tributed King James by doing the powder toss he does before he steps out onto the court before every game. LeBron caught wind of Serena's salute and bowed down to the GOAT in tennis.
"GOAT, you're simply amazing!!" King James wrote in his IG caption, which accompanied the video of a very pregnant Serena doing the chalk toss. "So much love and positive vibes sent over to you and the baby!"
What he said next, though, has us overly excited, as he extended an offer to Serena to train with him.
"Whenever you want to train together, let me know," James wrote. "We'll push each other!!"
Can you imagine that? How amazing would that be? We just hope cameras would be rolling, because watching Bron and Serena push each other to be even greater than they already are would be a must-see.
Check out LeBron's full message to Serena below.
Hey, Serena did say that she intends to defend her Australian Open title in January, which would be just a few months after she's slated to give birth in September. So, perhaps she'll take LeBron up on his offer.
It's safe to say that King James is inspired by Serena, considering he has been in full "#SavageMode" training for the upcoming 2017-18 NBA season.
LeBron and Serena are true legends in their respective sports. Salute to both.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters puts her foot down by reclaiming her time.
"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS