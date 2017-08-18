LeBron Absolutely Loved Serena Williams's Powder Toss Tribute To Him

Greatness recognizes greatness. And LeBron James absolutely loves the salute that Serena Williams just gave him.

Williams took to her Snapchat account in the gym today and tributed King James by doing the powder toss he does before he steps out onto the court before every game. LeBron caught wind of Serena's salute and bowed down to the GOAT in tennis.

"GOAT, you're simply amazing!!" King James wrote in his IG caption, which accompanied the video of a very pregnant Serena doing the chalk toss. "So much love and positive vibes sent over to you and the baby!"

What he said next, though, has us overly excited, as he extended an offer to Serena to train with him.

"Whenever you want to train together, let me know," James wrote. "We'll push each other!!"

Can you imagine that? How amazing would that be? We just hope cameras would be rolling, because watching Bron and Serena push each other to be even greater than they already are would be a must-see.

Check out LeBron's full message to Serena below.