Raiders' Sean Smith Stomps Out His Sister's Boyfriend And Is Arrested On Felony Assault Charges

Not the kind of news the Oakland Raiders wanted to hear before the start of the season. Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was arrested yesterday and charged with felony assault for allegedly stomping out his sister's boyfriend last month.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, as reported by ESPN, Smith allegedly caused great bodily injury to his victim on July 4 in Pasadena, California, after beating the man up and then stomping on his head.

L.A. County jail records indicate that the 30-year-old cornerback was released after posting $80,000 bail later in the day Thursday and is slated to be arraigned on September 29 in Pasadena. Smith faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Smith's attorney, Daniel Rosenberg, told ESPN that his client "maintains his innocence" and intends to plead not guilty.

"The plan is to fight the charge all the way through," Rosenberg added.

Although the Raiders have yet to comment whether Smith will suit up for the team's home preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams tomorrow night, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio did address the situation.

"I told our guys two major things — make sure that you're taking care of your bodies so you arrive in camp ready to work ... [and] two, stay out of trouble," Del Rio told ESPN about the orders he gave his players at the end of the team's minicamp in June. "Be safe. Make good decisions."

He added: "More occurrences than ever happen this time of year. Just don't take any liberties. Don't take any chances. Don't take anything for granted. Appreciate where we are and the opportunity that we have and remember that it's all about the team."

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.