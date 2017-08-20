A Large Group of NYPD Officers Rallied In Support of Colin Kaepernick

A lot of people who think Colin Kaepernick is doing wrong by sitting during the National Anthem will cite “disrespect” to the military and even law enforcement.

That’s now getting flipped on its head in a way as current and former members of the New York Police Department are coming out in favor of the ex-49er quarterback in hopes it’ll help show prospective teams that it’s not disrespectful to them or others people are citing as “offended.”

At a rally in Brooklyn, dozens of officers wore shirts that said “#WeStandWithKap” and at the end, took a knee and raised their fist, according to the New York Daily News. They also informed the newspaper that they’re sure Kaepernick’s talent or supposed lack thereof is not what’s keeping him from being signed.

“What Colin Kaepernick did is try to bring awareness that this nation unfortunately has ignored for far too long,” NYPD Sgt. Edwin Raymond, an organizer of the rally, said. “And that’s the issue of racism in America and policing in America. We decided to gather here today because of the way he’s being railroaded for speaking the obvious truth.”

Since Colin Kaepernick’s initial sitting/kneeling protest, other players have began either sitting or showing their support for the movement since the NFL Preseason has started. Seattle Seahawks’ defensive end Michael Bennett says he’ll remain seated until there’s justice for all. Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist in the air during the anthem and was joined by teammate Chris Long, who put his arm around Jenkins.

See pictures of the NYPD rally below.