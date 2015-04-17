The Buzz: Kylie Jenner Covers Teen Vogue, Chris Brown Posts Photos of His Daughter, and More

Posted April 17, 2015

Posted April 17, 2015

VIEW ALL

5

The Buzz: Kylie Jenner Covers Teen Vogue, Chris Brown Posts Photos of His Daughter, and More

Chris Brown posts pics of his daughter, Kylie Jenner talks online haters, and more.

Posted April 17, 2015

Get More!

COMMENTS

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows