The Man Behind Being Mary Jane's Soundtrack Wins BMI Award

You’ve heard his music selections in many of your favorite shows, including The Game , Moesha , Girlfriends , Sister, Sister , The Parkers , The Proud Family and our personal favorite, Being Mary Jane ! Who’s the man behind it all, you ask? His name is Kurt Farquhar and he’s one of the most multi-faceted composers in the television music industry.

On May 10, 2017, BMI held its 2017 Film, TV & Visual Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where Kurt received a BMI Film and TV Music Award for his musical score of Being Mary Jane Season 4. Farquhar is a six-time BMI award winner, including four for The King of Queens, one for The Game and now one for our very own Being Mary Jane.

In an interview with BMI, Kurt described his work process as soulful. He said, "My method of work is less technical than soulful; I write from my soul and from the heart of the characters on screen. These days I'm very attracted to simplicity and color, silence and overtones. I'm constantly telling the music to just breathe."