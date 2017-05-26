[QUIZ] Which Black Movie Gangster Are You?

Episode 7 Recap: Redemption
BET Awards 2017 Nominees
BET's New Hip-Hop Anthology Series
'All Eyez on Me': The Tupac Biopic
I Talked To
Rate the Bars with Remy Ma
19 Eggplants That Broke the Internet
Look: TV Salaries Leaked and Black Actors Are Being Screwed
How EJ Johnson Plans to Create His Own Legacy
We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
See North West's Adorable Disney Attire for KimYe's Anniversary Outing
Down In The DMs: Sevyn Streeter Wants You To Stop Sending D**k Pics
How Do We Explain Trump's Win to Our Kids?
Op-Ed: Trump’s Election Was a Total Dick Move
'This is Our Nation, Now Get the F**k Out': Not the First Time America's Witnessed Hate, Not the Last
BET Awards
Preview BET's New Shows
BET Experience
BET Star Cinema
BET AWARDS
New Shows
BET EXPERIENCE
Published 1 hour ago
Written by BET Staff
TRENDING IN
SHOWS
Rebel tries to help a little boy find his father after he's been kidnapped.
Check out the full list of nominees for BET Awards.
"Tales" will bring some of the greatest hip-hop songs and their characters to life.
COMMENTS