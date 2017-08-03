Black Girls Rock! 2017 | What It Means to Be: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Black Queen, Black Queen, whatever that means you are it

Your essence is poetry and if it could spit it would say this

Be woman

Be black

Be unapologetic

You’ve ghostwritten truth in the stars with power and they’ll never forget it

You speak to my soul, your soul’s influence is forever embedded

in the hearts of little black boys and girls that share your dream

Black Queen

Do you know what that means?

They’ll be proud of their DNA knowing resilience and resistance is in their genes

Their hope will begin bussing from the seams

Because it seems they can do anything you can do

Not only because you’ve fought and won many fights for them but they look just like you

Political Maya Angelou

Black Queen

You could be my auntie too

Because of you, I have about 45 reasons to never hold my tongue

Being the change of the cry in the songs our ancestors sung

Black Queen Maxine

Radiating your light on the children of the sun

I always wanted to be a superhero but never thought I could really be one

Now I see one

Here she comes

Wading in the waters, Auntie Waters is fighting for freedom

Teaching the ignorant and fueling the empty as she feeds them

With enough shade to cover us during the hot season

They’re coming fro you for a reason

Black Queen

Run the House, Run the DMC

Black Queen

I love that you are me

Black Queen

You’re making history

To them your courage and intellect will always be mystery

Never be intimidated, never be intimidated

Your light has awakened us and I know they hate it

So I bow down

and pay homage to the Queen of the House with her crown

Black Queen Maxine



