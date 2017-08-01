Rate the Bars With Joe Budden

With no knowledge of who the lyrics belong to, Joe Budden gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars With Joe Budden

Episodes

Rate the Bars With N.O.R.E.

N.O.R.E. gives unfiltered opinions on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars With Royce Da 5'9

Royce gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars with Freeway

Freeway gives his unfiltered opinion on rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars With DJ Drama

DJ Drama gives his unfiltered opinion on rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars With Raekwon

Raekwon gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars with Jidenna

Jidenna gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars with Fat Joe

Fat Joe gives his unfiltered opinion on other rappers' bars.

Rate the Bars With Rah Digga

With no knowledge of the artists, Rah gives her opinion.
