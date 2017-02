About Rebel Hearts

Airing Sunday, February 19th at 10:30a on BET and Sunday, February 26th at 10a on Centric

FOR TWO DAYS IN OCTOBER, AN UNPRECEDENTED ARRAY OF CELEBRITIES, ACTIVISTS AND ARTISTS GATHERED TO HONOR LEGENDARY HUMANITARIAN HARRY BELAFONTE ,AND HIS PIONEERING LEGACY OF SOCIAL ACTIVISM AT THE MANY RIVERS TO CROSS MUSIC FESTIVAL. IT WAS AN INSPIRING AND POWERFUL EVENT AND NOW BET VIEWERS WILL BARE WITNESS. HOSTED BY BET NEWS SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT MARC LAMONT HILL - "REBEL HEARTS: HARRY BELAFONTE AND FRIENDS" IS A HALF-HOUR SPECIAL FEATURING AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MR. HARRY BELAFONTE, AND OTHER WELL-KNOWN ARTISTS AND ACTIVISTS INCLUDING JESSE WILLIAMS, COMMON, MICHAEL B JORDAN, VAN JONES, CHUCK D, ALICIA GARZA, SONIA SANCHEZ, HILL HARPER, DANNY GLOVER, CARMEN PEREZ. UMI SELAH AND MANY MORE.