A New Hip-Hop Anthology Series Comes to BET With Irv 'Gotti' Lorenzo as the Executive Producer

Hip-hop. Money. Fame. Deception. Murder. All collide in new original scripted series, Tales, premiering Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

Creator and Executive Producer Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo delivers Tales, a scripted anthology series of “song stories” weaving classic and current hip-hop songs into visually stunning narratives

Woody McClain (The New Edition Story), Keith Powers (The New Edition Story), Jennifer Freeman, Elise Neal, MC Lyte, Boris Kodjoe (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Lance Gross, Matthew Noszka, Chet Hanks, Clifton Powell, Christian Robinson, Michelle Hayden, Michelle Mitchenor, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Rico Ball and more to star in this highly anticipated new series.

Each episode of TALES embodies and redefines hip-hop music in an exciting way that is completely original to television. The premiere episode recreates N.W.A’s “F**k the Police,” which focuses on a controversial police shooting of a young boy that flips the biases and stereotypes of today’s society. The lyrics of other rap classics like Notorious B.I.G.’s “I Got a Story to Tell,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted” and Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” serve as the thematic backdrop for each cautionary tale and are crafted into visually stunning mini movies. Each week, the suspenseful stories reimagine the meaning of each original song and take viewers on an exciting adventure into some of the stories that play inspiration to the most iconic hip-hop hits. The rotating star-studded cast includes Woody McClain (The New Edition Story), Keith Powers (The New Edition Story), Jennifer Freeman, Elise Neal, MC Lyte, Boris Kodjoe (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Lance Gross, Matthew Noszka, Chet Hanks, Clifton Powell, Christian Robinson, Michelle Hayden, Michelle Mitchenor, Lil Duval, DC Young Fly, Rico Ball and more help bring the music to life in the highly anticipated BET original series.

The series created and executive produced by pioneering hip-hop hit maker Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo and his Visionary Ideas production company alongside producer Ron Robinson, writer/producer Joy Kecken and co-producers Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant and Sonny Lorenzo.