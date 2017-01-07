"We Can Stand the Rain, But We Can't Stand the Snow"

No Way! Naomi Campbell Was Kidnapped in Paris
Naomi Campbell spills the tea on her Paris attack, during which she was kidnapped at the airport.
The premiere of The New Edition Story is so close. While many of us have to wait until Jan 24 9P/8C to see the first of the three-part mini series, some lucky fans will get a chance to see the film before it premieres on TV.
In various cities around the country BET has given fans the opportunity to watch the mini-series before it airs, but with what feels like possibly a nor'easter the exclusive screening in Boston had to be postponed for a later date.
BET released this note earlier today:
"Due to anticipated winter storm conditions in and around the Boston area, the advance screening of the much anticipated BET miniseries The New Edition Story on Saturday, January 7 has been postponed to Sunday, January 8 at 3 PM."
Want to know what you can expect on Jan 24 9P/8C? Look at the special clip above featuring Bryshere Y. Gray who plays Boston's own Mike Bivins.
Nicki Minaj is your inner spirit animal. Never forget that!
