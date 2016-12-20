Watch 'The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn' On BET This New Year's Eve

Dionne Warwick Singing Is Just a “Joy to the World"
Dionne Warwick gives “Joy to the World” a soulful sound.
If you have plans for New Year's Eve, cancel them. If you don't, you do now.
BET will exclusively air The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn just before the ball drops on December 31. The concert special was shot during Nicki's stop at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, and features both the full live performance as well as never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.
To get you amped up for the special, here's a sneak peak of what you can expect:
News of the concert special was announced by Nicki herself on Twitter:
The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn airs December 31 at 10PM/9PM Central only on BET. Watch and tweet along using the hashtag #PinkprintOnBET.
Nicki Minaj is your inner spirit animal. Never forget that!
