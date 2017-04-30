BET Experience 2017!

#YesToBET: Upfront 2017

#YesToBET: Upfront 2017

See the stats.

Published 21 minutes ago

CYNOPSIS (Week of 5/1/17)

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER
Yes To Our Fans * Yes To Our Stories

BET NETWORKS

• #1 Cable Net for 16 Years Straight*
*AA 18-49

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY02-CY17 thru Feb by Year based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-02/26/17)  | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | In 2016, BET tied with VH1 (110K Black P18-49 for both) | All Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

• #1 Cable Net Total Day & Prime Time*
*among AA 18-49

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY17 (12/26/16-02/26/17) | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Primetime = Mon-Su 8p-11p | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | All Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

• Top 20 Ad Supported Cable Network*
*Adults 18-49

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY17 (12/26/16-03/05/17) | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | BET ranked as a Top 20 Ad-Supported Cable Net among P18-49 at #19 | All Ranked on P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request. 

• Top 15 Network in Primetime with Women 18-49 (#15 v #20 YA)

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period(s): CY17-to-date (12/26/16-03/05/17) vs. Year Ago (12/28/15-03/06/16) | Primetime = Mon-Su 8p-11p | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | BET ranked as a Top 15 Ad-Supported Cable Net in Prime among W18-49 at #15 | All Ranked on W18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request. 

• Top 15 Network Total Day With Millennials 18-34 (#15 v 17 YA)

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY17 (12/26/16-03/05/17) | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | BET ranked as a Top 15 Ad-Supported Cable Net among Millennials 18-34 at #15 | All Ranked on P18-34 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request. 

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER
Yes To Engagement * Yes To Impact

• BET Influences The Influencers To Watch, Spend & Recommend

• #1 Most Engaged Audience
More Likes * Comments * Shares * Clicks Than
ABC * Bravo * Lifetime * TV One * OWN

Source: Shareablee CY16

• BET Social Content Viewed 15 Billion Times
*CY ’16, up 145%

Source: Facebook Insights and Twitter Analytics – pulled from 9 accounts (BET, Music, BETA, GAME, BMJ, RHOH, HHA, GOSP & BETX – CY2016)

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER
We Bring Our Stories To Life Like No Other

• BET Original Content Goes Up 40% In 2018

BET partners with the A-List of music, comedy, and TV for late night.
Chris Rock * 50 Cent * Kevin Hart * Wanda Sykes * Steve Harvey
The Rundown With Robin Thede * 50 Central
Divorce Saved My Marriage * Face Value * Mancave

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER
Yes To Black Culture * Yes To Our Influence

BET Awards

The Biggest Night In Entertainment

• BET Awards #1 TV Award Show 15 Years Straight (AA 18-49)

Source: Nielsen | Live + Same Day | CY02 thru CY17-to-Date by Year Based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-03/05/17) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Telecasts excluding repeats, sports, general drama, reality, and news | Ranked on Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.


• #1 Franchise in Cable TV History (AA 18-49)

Source: Nielsen | Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY02 thru CY16 by Year Based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-12/25/16) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Programs Exclude Repeats vs. BET Awards premieres | Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

• #1 in Engagement ahead of all other Award Shows

Source: Nielsen | Length of Tune Report | Measurement Period: CY16 (12/28/15-12/25/16) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Telecasts excluding repeats, sports, general drama, reality, and news | Ranked on Length of Tune among P18-49 viewers. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

Mediapost (Week of 5/1/17)

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER

#1 Cable Net For 16 Years * #1 Total Day & Prime Time * AA 18-49

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY02-CY17 thru Feb by Year based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-02/26/17) | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | In 2016, BET tied with VH1 (110K Black P18-49 for both) | All Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY17 (12/26/16-02/26/17) | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Primetime = Mon-Su 8p-11p | Ad-Supported Cable | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | All Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.


BET Influences The Influencers

Chris Rock * 50 Cent * Kevin Hart

BET partners with the A-List for comedy and late night.

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER
The Bobby Brown Story * Death Row Chronicles

Yes To New Biopics On BET
YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER

BET Social Content Viewed 15 Billion Times * Up +145% Vs. CY ’16

Source: Facebook Insights and Twitter Analytics – pulled from 9 accounts (BET, Music, BETA, GAME, BMJ, RHOH, HHA, GOSP & BETX – CY2016)

Yes To Engagement * Yes To Impact

YES TO BET NOW MORE THAN EVER

#1 Franchise in Cable TV History Among AA 18-49 * #1 in Engagement

Source: Nielsen | Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: CY02 thru CY16 by Year Based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-12/25/16) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Programs Exclude Repeats vs. BET Awards premieres | Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

Source: Nielsen | Length of Tune Report | Measurement Period: CY16 (12/28/15-12/25/16) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Telecasts excluding repeats, sports, general drama, reality, and news | Ranked on Length of Tune among P18-49 viewers. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

BET Awards ’17 * Live! Sun Jun 25

 

• Top 20 Network in Primetime Adults 18-49 (#18 v #22 YA)

Source: Live + Same Day | Measurement Period(s): CY17-to-date (12/26/16-03/05/17) vs. Year Ago (12/28/15-03/06/16) | Primetime = Mon-Su 8p-11p | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | BET ranked as a Top 20 Ad-Supported Cable Net in Prime among P18-49 at #18 | All Ranked on P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request. 

The New Edition Story

• #1 Cable Program of the Season*
*AA 18-49

Source: Nielsen | Live + Same Day | Measurement Period: 2016-17 BET Season (09/26/16-03/05/17) | Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Programs, Excludes Repeats, Movies, Specials, Sports, and Programs with less than 2 airings | Ranked on Black P18-49 Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

• 29 MILLION VIEWERS

Source: Nielsen | Live + Same Day | New Edition Premiere Week (1/23-1/29/17) | Sum of the Average Audience refers to additive sum of the 3-Part Premiere across BET & Centric plus 15 Encores on BET | Viewers 2+ Impressions (000) | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo from left: Prashant Gupta/BET, Bennett Raglin/BET, BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows