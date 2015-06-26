Season 2015 Clip (02:38)
June 26, 2015

106 & Park: 106 & Park Recap in Partnership With Beats One

Wale, French Montana, Dej Loaf, Tyrese and more help celebrate the up and coming launch of Beats One with international host Julie Adenuga, co-hosts Tinashe and Ray J and correspondent Justine Skye.

