Season 2015 Clip (01:10)
December 30th

106 & Park: 2 Milly's 2016 Goal to Collab With Lil' Herb

We ask 2 Milly some tough questions right before the turn up begins during 106 & Party. Don't miss all the action on New Year's Eve at 11P/10C only on BET.

