BMJ Aftershow – Can MJ and Justins New Found Love Stand the Test of Garrett?

Being Mary Jane

S4 EP13 | Aftershow | 07:24
Aired 8-2-2017 Garrett discovers the office love affair and brings it to MJ and Justin's attention while MJ struggles to keep Kara as a friend.
episode-413 Up next s4 ep13

Can Justin and MJ Last in a Long Distance Relationship?

extras

s4 ep13

|

Highlight

Garrett runs a tight ship. He cannot be tested.

s4 ep13

|

Highlight

Trust is a difficult thing to get back.

s4 ep13

|

Highlight

Surprises come when you least expect them.

more episodes

s4 ep13

Feeling Exposed

s4 ep12

Feeling Conflicted

s4 ep11

Feeling Raw

Shows you'd also like

Plates & Poles

Plates & Poles

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

Gabrielle Union stars as Mary Jane Paul, a wildly successful TV reporter who is searching for love in all the wrong places.

The Quad

The Quad

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.
View all shows