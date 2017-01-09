Sign In
Kirk Franklin Premieres Lyric Video for "My World Needs You"
10 Hilarious Nicki Minaj Moments Everyone Can Relate To
Black Love Series: The Ellises
Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Black Beatles’ Hitting No. 1 Is Not a Sign of a Better America
Rate the Bars With Joe Budden
18 Eggplants That Broke the Internet
Look: TV Salaries Leaked and Black Actors Are Being Screwed
How EJ Johnson Plans to Create His Own Legacy
We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
North West's Big Style Moments
Down In The DMs: Sevyn Streeter Wants You To Stop Sending D**k Pics
How Do We Explain Trump's Win to Our Kids?
Op-Ed: Trump’s Election Was a Total Dick Move
'This is Our Nation, Now Get the F**k Out': Not the First Time America's Witnessed Hate, Not the Last
Have you ever been cheated on?
Get to know the cast of Being Mary Jane.
Are you sensing any chemistry?
Kirk Franklin presents his latest music video!
Nicki Minaj is your inner spirit animal. Never forget that!
The Ellises allow each other to make choices and mistakes because they know that love will overcome any and every thing that stands in their way.
