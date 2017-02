Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and many others. Sign in with your TV provider (it's included with your TV subscription)

Being Mary Jane Full Episode: Getting Schooled Mary Jane's new position as web correspondent fuels her rivalry with Justin as she pursues the story of a teen boy beaten for wearing a skirt. Meanwhile, Kara discovers her new ballplayer boyfriend requires some instructions in the lovemaking department, as Mary Jane struggles with Lee's oh-so-civilized demeanor.