S4 EP13 | Full Episode | 40:58

TV-14. Aired 8-1-2017

Kara’s discovery that Mary Jane is sleeping with Justin sends their friendship into a tailspin and upsets the power dynamic at the studio. Sensing there’s more to Mary Jane’s break up with Lee, Helen sends Niecy to New York to “check in” on MJ. Little does she know, Niecy has other plans to meet up with a match from a dating app.