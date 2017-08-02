Don't miss out! Get full access to this show and
Feeling Exposed
Being Mary Jane
S4 EP13 | Full Episode | 40:58
TV-14. Aired 8-1-2017
Kara’s discovery that Mary Jane is sleeping with Justin sends their friendship into a tailspin and upsets the power dynamic at the studio. Sensing there’s more to Mary Jane’s break up with Lee, Helen sends Niecy to New York to “check in” on MJ. Little does she know, Niecy has other plans to meet up with a match from a dating app.