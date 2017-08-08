Did MJ Take Things Too Far or is She Right to Stand Up for Justin?

Being Mary Jane

S4 EP14 | Highlight | 01:53
TV-14. Aired 8-8-2017 MJ’s patience is put to the test when a racist comment about Justin is made by the new girl.
episode-414-s3-did-mj-take-things-too-far-or-is-she-just-protecting-justin Up next s4 ep14

MJ Goes Looking for What She Doesn't Want to Find

extras

s4 ep14

|

Highlight

Has she gone too far?

s4 ep14

|

Highlight

#loveislove.

more episodes

s4 ep13

Feeling Exposed

s4 ep12

Feeling Conflicted

s4 ep11

Feeling Raw

Shows you'd also like

Plates & Poles

Plates & Poles

See Plates & Poles videos and more for Plates & Poles, only on BET.com.

Rebel

Rebel

Danielle Mone' Truitt as Rebel Knight. REBEL is an Oakland detective who's solved more homicides in the last three years than any detective on the force.

Being Mary Jane

Being Mary Jane

Gabrielle Union stars as Mary Jane Paul, a wildly successful TV reporter who is searching for love in all the wrong places.

The Quad

The Quad

An exciting, scripted series about HBCU life.
View all shows