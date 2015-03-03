Season 2013 Clip (01:47)
March 3, 2015

BET Experience : What's Next for Candice Glover?

The latest American Idol winner, Candice Glover, stops by to talk about her upcoming album—available now on iTunes for pre-order—rehearsing for tour and life after Idol.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com