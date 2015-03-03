Season 2013 Clip (01:46)
March 3, 2015

BET Experience : Catching Up With RaVaughn

Adrienne Bailon catches up with her buddy RaVaughn right before she hits the Music Matters stage. They also talks about what she'll be rocking on the BET Awards 2013 red carpet.

