BET Jams: Premiere – Dej Loaf, ‘In Living Color (Oh Na Na)’ We're closing out the year with a favorite of ours, Detroit's own Dej Loaf! We're celebrating the 23rd day of DEJEMBER with Dej Loaf and the premiere of a new visual/single titled "In Living Color (Oh Na Na)." Check out the premiere and let Dej know where you saw it first!