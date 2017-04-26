BET Experience 2017!
News: 'No Justice, No Peace': California African-American Museum Opens 25th Anniversary Exhibit of LA Riots

A new exhibit called, "No Justice, No Peace" has opened in light of the 25th Anniversary of the L.A. Riots.

