#YESTOBLACK
Season 2017 Clip (01:18)
2 hours ago

News: Chicago Hospital's Smallest Surviving Preemie Goes Home After 4 Months

Entitan Martins can now take her daughter home after spending over 140 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news