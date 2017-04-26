BET Experience 2017!
Season 2017 Clip (01:43)
3 days ago

News: Detroit Man Makes Teary-Eyed Plea to Call His Mom After Being Charged With the Rape and Murder of 8-Month-Old Daughter

22-year-old James Saltmarshall broke down in court after being charged for doing the unthinkable to his infant daughter.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest on BET.com