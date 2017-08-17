Season 2017 Clip (01:05)
1 hour ago

BET News: Daaamn Donald, Back At It Again With The White Supremacist Tweets About Confederate Statues

Donald Trump is back at it again tweeting about the white supremacist.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! 2017

TUES, AUG 22, 8P/7C

HOSTED BY TARAJI P. HENSON

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC